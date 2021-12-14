Bentley has introduced a Mulliner Blackline specification for its GT and GT Convertible. Mulliner will be presenting a darker side to the ultra-luxury four seater by bringing a black alternative to the exterior chrome work on the Grand tourer.

The new GT Mulliner Blackline features exterior changes similar to the current GT and GT Convertible Mulliner models. Thanks to the new option, the demand for black versions of brightware has increased with 38% of Continental GT orders globally including this option.

All the exterior brightware except the Bentley ‘Winged B’ badge turns black for the Blackline version, this includes the radiator grille bezel.

The new Blackline version features upper mirror caps finished in gloss Beluga black instead of Satin silver, blackened Mulliner matrix wing vents finished with bright mulliner branding, lower bumper grilles finished in black and the radiator grille remains black with bright edges to the 3D design.

The GT Mulliner Blackline models have been fitted with a set of 22 inch wheels with self-leveling badges featuring a chrome ring. Additionally, black Mulliner wheels with contrast polished ‘pockets’ will also be available in the future.

The interior of the new models incorporates ‘Diamond in Diamond’ quilting for the seats, doors and rear quarter panels, the cabin of each car consists of almost 400,000 stitches and each diamond contains exactly 712 individual stitches.

Depending on the region, customers can choose between a 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 engine delivering 635 PS or the dynamic 4.0 litre V8 engine generating an output of 550 PS.

The addition of the Blackline edition to the Mulliner range of GT models successfully positioned Bentley as the world’s leading manufacturer of luxury Grand Tourers.