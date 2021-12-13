The new Radford Lotus Type 62-2 officially completed the final phase of pre-production testing. The dynamic track test was conducted by Jenson Button at the home of Lotus in Hethel Uk.

Jason plays a crucial part in the final part of the development as the test driver, his feedback and expertise ensures the new Type 62-2 offers excellent yet refined driving experience expected from an analogue sports car.

Radford Lotus Type 62-2 Specs and Pricing

Engine 3.5L V6 Supercharged Horsepower 600bhp 0-62mph (0-100km/h) 2.9s 0-124mph 8.4s Top Speed 186mph (300km/h) Production 62 units Price $400,000+

The new Type 62-2 is powered by a supercharged 3.5 liter V6 engine delivering an output of 600 bhp. The acceleration from 0-62 mph was achieved in 2.9 seconds and 0-124 mph in 8.4 seconds. Additionally, during track testing, the Type 62-2 delivered an electronically limited top speed of 186mph and the dry weight is under 1000kgs.

The two-seater coupe features upgraded pistons, con-rods, camshafts, adjustable coil spring suspension and drives through a 6-speed manual transmission. The vehicle has also been finished in carbon fiber body panels and ultra-lightweight aluminum chassis to further reduce the weight.

The new Type 62-2 will be exclusively limited to 62 units and deliveries will commence from Q2 2022. The owners will be invited to an exclusive one-day track event to get behind the wheel with Jenson Button who will then demonstrate how to get the most out of their race cars.