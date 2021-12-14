Bugatti Sur Mesure unveiled its first customer project, a Chion Pur Sport inspired by the 20th century renowned racing driver Louis Chiron. The Sur Mesure is Bugatti’s new tailor made program available to all buyers of the marque. This is akin to Ferrari’s Atelier program or Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program.

Among Louis Chiron’s countless victories, was his legendary 1931 win at the French Grand Prix in a Bugatti Type 51 adorned with the number ‘32’. The new project has been embellished with the same number painted entirely by hand and two new exterior colors were also created to pay homage to the Grand Prix racing Bugattis of the 20’s and 30’s.

Bugatti’s Sur Mesure team also developed a new fading ‘EB’ painted pattern complimented by a multi-layered ‘EB’ motif on the door panels. The ‘32’ and ‘Grand Prix’ motifs continue throughout the cabin including on the special centre console inlay in black anodized aluminium.

The motif also extends to the headrests, door sills as well as the entry lights.