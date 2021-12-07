Mercedes-Benz will be revealing Project Maybach following the wishes of Virgil Abloh’s family. The project will present a collaborative electric show car designed to inspire the next generation of cars.

As a way of paying tribute to the late Virgil Abloh, Mercedes will be opening the doors of the Rubell Museum to showcase Project Maybach to the public. The event will be exclusive to students from local design schools and will take place between 1st and 2nd december from 11.30am to 12.30 pm.

Vilrgil Abloh collaborated with Gorden Wagener to build every element of Project Maybach from scratch. The two interpreted the luxury identity of Mercedes Maybach with a new design language and further pushed the boundaries of function, style and creativity.

Additionally, the two seater battery-electric off-road coupe model combines large Gran Turismo proportions, large off-road wheels and unique attachments inspired by the great outdoors and off-road environment.

The main focus for both Abloh and Wagener was a responsible vision of future design. Thanks to complete creative freedom and unlimited production requirements, the design team fitted solar cells under the transparent surface of the show cars front hood to further increase the imagined range of Project Maybach.

Project Maybach show car was inspired by the possibility of exploring nature within a unique luxury context with Mayach. Mercedes team thanks Virgil Abloh for the inspiration to explore the power of cross-industry dialogue to imagine a better and a more inclusive future.