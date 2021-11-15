A few Tesla owners have received the latest Full Self Driving beta mode, the highest level of autonomous driving available on a Tesla vehicle. Like the Autopilot mode, FSD also requires active driver supervision but can process neural networks better than its predecessor. FSD mode does not affect cost or range when in use.

Drivers with a high Safety Score (98) will continuously receive the latest beta updates that come with significant improvements. Current owners can schedule the FSD computer upgrade by going to ‘Schedule Service’ > ‘Accessories’ > ‘Upgrades & Accessories’ > ‘Full Self-Driving computer.’

In the video below, Drag Times tried the FSD beta mode on their new Tesla Model S Plaid.