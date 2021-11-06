The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 represents the pinnacle of power and luxury among SUVs, this one has been fitted with a Larte Design kit to spice things up a little.

The new body kit for the GLS is a continuation of the Mercedes AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ impressive design and contributes to the car’s sporty appearance, athlete’s shape and its perfectly adjusted lines.

The Larte GLS 63 kit focuses on the redesigned front end. The AMG radiator grille is made of carbon fibre and complemented by a central bumper trim with wide air intakes. The design package is additionally reinforced with a bumper cover in the front and a spoiler at the rear.

The exterior features a rear diffuser with a bright chord, the integrated brake lights are in form of two vertical LED strips which compliment the light graphics of the taillights and the mirror covers and Larte emblems give the vehicle a glossy and unique outlook.

The AMG GLS 63 is fitted with a set of exclusive wheels measuring 23 inches.