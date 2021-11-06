The DXB is the first luxury SUV and the first five-seater from Aston Martin. Mansory has taken on the DXB to refine it as part of a complete conversion.

Mansory refined the entire aerodynamics of Aston Martin’s in-house and as a result, the wide-body styling in combination with optimized aerodynamics increased the downforce and improved the cornering performance of the vehicle.

The front part of the DXB has been fitted with a new apron and an integrated front lip made of carbon, the carbon bonnet consists of additional cooling air outlets in visible carbon and the flanks consist of Mansory extensions to ensure the vehicle appears lower, elongated and more powerful.

Additionally, the vehicle also features a spoiler for mounting on the tailgate and a matching roof spoiler both made entirely of carbon to increase the downforce on the rear axle. Carbon fibre components have also been applied on the trim strips, mirror housing and air intake trims of the new DXB.

The DXB has been fitted with new wheel designs called ‘DX.5’ in size 10×24 inch at the front axle and 12.5×24 at the rear axle for the first time. The wheels have been mounted on matching tires measuring 295/30 R24 and 335/25 R24 and are available in black and ‘Lime Green’ color.

The DXB is powered by a V8 twin-turbo engine. The engine has also gone through extensive modification from Mansory including a new engine management system, new and larger turbochargers, sport air filters and a high-performance exhaust system available in two versions.

As a result, the DXB delivers an output power of 800hp and 1000 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.8 seconds, the new top speed is 325km/h.

The interior and exterior have been designed similarly in black and Lime green finishes.