The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 and SL 63 4MATIC+ models have just been revealed recently, the new SL is a luxurious roadster with a classic soft top and a sporty character just like its predecessors from the last 70 years.

The new SL is a new 2+2 seater developed by Mercedes-AMG and the chassis has been designed using lightweight aluminium composite structure consisting of an aluminium space frame with a self supporting structure to ensure maximum rigidity, precise driving dynamics as well as high comfort.

The new body shell was created on a blank sheet of paper, none of the components used came from the predecessor SL or any AMG GT Roadster model. The new body shell was designed to improve the driving dynamics of the vehicle and meet the high standards on comfort and safety at the same time.

The materials used in the SL include aluminium, magnesium, steel and carbon fibre composites, the material-mix enables the vehicle to reach the highest possible rigidity at a low weight and also serve as a roll-over protection in conjunction with the roll-bar system

The SL features active aerodynamics which meet the requirements of handling stability, drag, cooling and wind noise regardless of whether the soft top is up or down. Additionally, the vehicle has also been fitted with a two-piece active air control system ‘AIRPANEL’ for the first time to further reduce drag, direct air to the lower body, reduce front lift at high speeds and allow sufficient cooling air to flow to the heat exchangers.

The new SL features two output levels from the AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine at market launch. The engine of the top model SL 63 4MATIC+ delivers an output of 585 hp and 800 NM of torque at a low 2500 to 4500 rpm range. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.6 seconds and it has a top speed of 315km/h. Furthermore, the SL 63 4MATIC+ has been fitted with a set of 20 inch AMG 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels available in two color variants.

The SL 55 4MATIC+ on the other hand powered by the same V8 unit delivers an output of 476 hp and 700 NM of torque and the acceleration from 0-100km/h takes 3.9 seconds, the top speed is 295km/h. Additionally, the SL 55 4MATIC+ runs on 19 inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels as standard available in either silver or matt black finish.

The range of wheels consists of nine different variants including two aerodynamically optimised 20 inch options in 5 twin-spoke or multi-spoke design. The range is rounded off with 21 inch AMG alloy wheels in a 10-spoke design and 21 inch AMG forged wheels in 5-twin-spoke design both available in two color variants.

The exterior design of the vehicle features a long wheelbase, long bonnet, short overhangs, sculpted wheel arches and large alloy wheels flush with an outer skin. The exterior also consists of an AMG-specific radiator grille, Digital Light LED headlamps and slim LED rear lamps.

The interior of the new SL features fine materials and meticulous workmanship including the standard electrically adjustable AMG sport seats, latest generation MBUX system and standard AIRSCARF system. The AIRSCARF system blows warm air into the passenger compartment from the air outlets in the head restraints and wraps around the head and neck area of the driver and front passenger like a scarf.

In addition, the electro-hydraulic soft top opens or closes in 15 seconds even when the car is moving at a speed of 60km/h, the touch screen can be adjusted in inclination from 12 to 32 degrees, the AMG Active Ride Control features an active anti-roll stabilisation which works without anti-roll bars and for the first time, the SL is available with all-wheel-drive option.

At market launch, the 2021 SL model is available in 12 paint finishes including 5 metallic finishes, 6 MANUFAKTUR color and 3 different colors for the soft top.

Pricing information will be updated in coming days.