SEMA Show 2021 is here and we have found some really interesting cars this year, there is a plethora of electric car conversions but we will focus on conventional tuning and custom car creations. Enjoy the collection we made so far, check back for more!
1. 2JZ Lamborghini Gallardo
This is a first. 2JZ swaps are quite popular on almost any car, Bryce the owner of this project stormed into SEMA 2021 with a 2JZ powered Gallardo which even comes with antilag. It’s fitted with Govad Forged wheels and has ‘lost’ most of its rear bodywork, the rear itself features a set of four X-fins and a massive wing. We will discover more about this car after SEMA so keep an eye out on our Project Exposures section.
2. Chain Smoker
Just a brilliant choice of words for this Rat Rod which is now showing at SEMA 2021.
3. Big Turbo Tractor
Who said you can’t boost at the farm? Jamo Performance is showcasing a big turbo tractor with one of their exhaust systems for the 7.3L powerstroke.
4. Divo Lady Bug
The most expensive car at SEMA 2021. Lady Bug costs more than the $5.8 million start price of other Divos due to the unique paintwork which took almost 2 years to complete.
5. Jumpacan 4×4 Huracan
B is for Build doing what they do best, this Lamborghini Huracan was collected from a salvage yard after being wrecked. They transformed it into a fully functional 4×4 Lamborghini Huracan with off-road suspension, 35 inch tires and an LS V8 motor swap. They did it first.
6. Shelby Mustang Mach E
Yes, there will be an electric Shelby Mustang, the Mach E GT. Its still in concept stage for now, and Ford has only showcased a few aerodynamic improvements over the standard Mach E. The front fascia has been redesigned, there is more carbon fiber on the body, better suspension and 20-inch one-piece forged Monoblock wheels.
7. Hoonigan 1000hp Camaro
In typical Hoonigan fashion, they brought a 1000hp ZZ632/1000 big block Camaro showcasing the latest products from Chevrolet Performance.
8. Chevy Beast
Chevrolet brought everything they had at SEMA Show this year, this here is the Chevy Beast – a heavily modified Silverado powered by the Chevrolet Performance LT4 supercharged crate engine with 650hp and can seat 4 people!
9. Tacoma Camper
Bringing back the 70s vibes with this custom built Tacozilla Tacoma Camper, comes straight from the Toyota Motorsport Garage and is based on a 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup.
10. GRDLOC CJ Jeep
Just a heavily modified 1983 CJ7 Jeep, we think the owner had John Deere ideas when building it.
11. Warthog
Another one from the Hoonigans, this is a real life Halo Warthog custom built by Ken Block and his team. It has 1000hp, four wheel steering and a twin turbo Ford V8.