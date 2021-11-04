This is the new 2022 Audi A8 facelift model now with sharpened design and innovative technology. The active luxury sedan represents the brand’s symbiosis of high-end comfort, sporty handling and covers the full breadth of driving experience.

With all details in precision and intelligent functions, the new A8 is a high-value technology pioneer in user-centred and confident mobility.

The body of the A8 is made up of 58% aluminium parts following the same principle as the Audi Space Frame (ASF), the passenger compartment consists of hot-formed steel components with ultra high strength and the extremely rigid rear panel is made of carbon fibre reinforced polymer. Additionally, the lightweight construction concept of the A8 is completed by the Magnesium strut-tower bars.

The enhanced A8 is available with a 3.0L TFSI V6 engine and a 4.0 TFSI V8 engine which is also used in the S8. The 3.0 TFSI powers the Audi A8 55 TFSI Quattro and produces 340hp. A variant delivering 286hp and 500 Nm of torque is also available in China with the acceleration from 0-100km/h recorded in 5.6 seconds.

The 4.0 TFSI delivers an output of 460hp and 660 Nm of torque. Both the A8 60 TFSI quattro and A8 L 60 TFSI quattro can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds.

The enhanced A8 features digital OLED rear lights as standard, the OLED rear lights have a proximity indication feature in conjunction with the assistance system. The vehicle also features Digital Matrix LED headlights which uses a digital micromirror device (DMD) technology, the headlights can generate dynamic coming home/ leaving home function when unlocking the car or getting out of the car.

The interior of the enhanced A8 features a range of seats and seat equipment with numerous adjustment options and footrests for warming and massaging the feet at various degrees. The relaxation seat package includes a back massage with 18 pneumatic cushions, electrically adjustable headrest, new screens at the rear and a continuous centre console as optional. The centre console is also available with optional fold-out tables and four-zone deluxe air conditioning.

The interior also features an electrically opening and closing decorative trim, air vent doors, velvety leather on the headrests, Valletta leather on the seats and an optional Valcona leather available in the new Cognac Brown color.

The exterior of the A8 features a wider Singleframe grill, more upright side air intakes,a flat roof dome, wide wheel arches and the rocker panel area has a concave design and ends in a blade pointing towards the road. The rear area features a wide segment light strip, wide chrome clasps and a customizable taillight signature with digital OLEDs.

The new A8 relies on a 10.1 inch and 8.6 inch display and natural voice operation. The vehicle consists of about 40 driver assistance systems including the Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense front safety system as standard for the series.

The enhanced A8 will begin production in December for the European market, the base price for the A8 is 99,500 euros in Germany and the Audi S8 is available at a start price of 144,800 euros.