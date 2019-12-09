Spofec recently released a set of upgrades for the latest Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. The most expensive luxury sedan gets a new body kit to set it apart from the serial model. The design adds to the boxy nature of the limousine, with all components manufactured from hgih-quality carbon fibre.

The components include a new front bumper, machined from carbon fibre. Other additions include a carbon fibre part for the fender Rolls-Royce badge, a set of side skirts, a new rear bumper and a spoiler lip.

Tuned Rolls-Royce Phantom 8 1 of 11

As well as the visual upgrades, Spofec also offer a Can-Tronic control module for the suspension, lowering the car by 40 mm up to 140 km/h. Spacers are also added to the front and rear track, 20 mm and 25 mm respectively. These couple with a new set of 24 inch Vossen wheels.

A plug and play system allows for power upgrades to the twin-turbocharged 6.75 litre V12. It boosts power from 571 hp up to 685 hp and 1,010 Nm of torque. Increases of 114 hp and 110 Nm respectively. Sprint times are reduced too with 100 km/h arriving in just 5.0 seconds, although, due to the weight, the top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h.