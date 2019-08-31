Bugatti has created some pretty controversial special edition models over the last few months. The Bugatti La Voiture Noire and the Bugatti Centodieci were created by Bugatti designers for collectors. Bugatti has now made clear that it won’t accept accept requests from collectors to create something bespoke.

Speaking to Autocar, Pierre Rommelfanger, Bugatti’s head of custom projects, explained that the company will retain control of the cars that it produces. Rommelfanger explained that “putting one prototype-ish car together and then giving it to the people would be way too irresponsible”. Not to mention issues with production capacity and managing demand.

Despite the fact that the world’s richest people won’t be able to use Bugatti as a coach builder, Rommelfanger confirmed that Bugatti is expecting to be able to offer more one off and special editions in the future.

The Bugatti Divo was announced last year and is expected to begin production next year. The Divo has a limited edition production run of 40 examples which may take as long as a year to produce. The one-off La Voiture Noire will follow in 2021 with the 10 Centodieci to follow in 2022. All special editions are currently spoken for with healthy reserve lists incase there are any drop-outs.