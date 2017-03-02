One of the very first tuned Maserati Levante has been unveiled ahead of its debut at the Geneva Auto Show 2017. The Maserati SUV is likely to prove popular with the tuning fraternity this year, this example is produced by Brabus subsidiary, Startech!

The package is Startech’s usual refined, minimalist approach. It is the first Italian car Startech has ever worked upon. It gets a subtle bodykit available either with Pur-R-Rim components or in carbon fibre. New attachments for the front and rear bumper have been developed.

The Startech front spoiler and rear diffuser components are the key elements together with a C-blades which attach on both sides of the car and complement the standard roof spoiler. They can be fitted and removed quite easily.

Startech Maserati Levante 1 of 12

A Startech sport exhaust will be available shortly for the twin-turbo V6 engine. It will feature actively controlled exhaust flaps.Performance upgrades for the V6 petrol and 6-cylinder diesel engines will also be available in due course.

At all four corners the Levante gets tailor-made wheels. The Monostar M wheels measure 21-inches on the front axle and 9.5 inches in width with 265/40 ZR 21 tyres. Slightly wider 10.5Jx21 wheels are fitted to the rear with 295/35R 21 tires.

Among the other bits and pieces available for the Maserati Levante are scuff plates with backlit Startech logos and aluminum pedals and footrest. Carbon fibre elements for the dashboard, center console and door panels are also available or alternatively wood trim sets can be ordered.

Startech will offer a comprehensive three-year, 100,000-kilometer warranty on its work and components for piece of mind too!