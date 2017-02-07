A stream of American releases came earlier today with the start of the Chicago Auto Show 2017. The most relevant (we’re sure you will agree) is the Dodge Durango SRT, the hottest version of Dodge’s full size SUV. The SRT will be built alongside the standard Durango at Dodge’s 3-million-square-foot Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit.

The headlines emirate from what’s under the bonnet. The Dodge Durango SRT sits a 392-cubic inch V8 engine. The Hemi power produces 475 hp at 6,000 rpm and 470 lb ft of torque at 4,300 rpm. It manages a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)–certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and capable a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds.

The power is delivered to all four wheels via a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The ECU assist with a rev match function on downshifts. Seven driving modes are on offer ranging from ‘auto’ which is the default comfort setting, to ‘track’ which tightens up damping and steering settings and increases shift times by 50 percent in gears 1-4. The all wheel drive system channels 70 percent of the torque to the rear wheels in ‘track’ mode.

Other performance oriented modifications include launch control, a new exhaust system with resonators replacing mufflers and a 2.75 inch tailpipe. The suspension benefits from Bilstein adaptive damping suspension, upper and lower control arms and a stabilizer bar. Additional changes include 3 percent stiffer front springs, 16 percent stiffer rear springs and an 18 percent stiffer rear sway bar.

Braking performance is also improved. New Brembo high-performance six-piston calipers are fitted to the front and four-piston calipers on the rear. Both receive vented rotors measuring 15 inches at the front and and 13.8 inches at the rear. The Durango SRT requires an estimated 115 feet to come to a full stop from 60 mph.

The wheels are five-spoke 20-inch “Goliath” units with a “Black Noise” finish and shod with Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires. Alternatively, Pirelli P Zero three-season tires are available together with a 20-inch forged aluminium five-spoke wheel also featuring a “Black Noise” finish.

With muscle car performance comes muscle car looks. It gets a wide body kit with a functional SRT hood, ram air intake and a new front facia. The SRT grille makes a positive first impression. Fenders get the “392” badge and the exhaust tips are finished in nickel chrome. 11 exterior colours are available.

Inside, surfaces are fitted with leather and suede as standard. New optional Demonic Red Laguna leather seating and new carbon-fiber trim are unique to the Durango SRT. The leather dashboard gets live silver accent stitching. There is an SRT performance steering wheel and SRT branded, heated and ventilated sears. A new 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a Connect touchscreen media centre are also featured.

All new Durango SRT owners will receive a full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving. Customers will take delivery of the Dodge Durango SRT during the fourth quarter of 2017.