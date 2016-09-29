Limited to just 209 spider versions of the LaFerrari hypercar, the new LaFerrari Aperta is without a doubt the exotic highlight of the Paris Motor Show 2016.

200 LaFerrari Apertas will be delivered to customers over the next 12 months. 9 ‘celebrity cars’, as Ferrari refers to them, are held for special events and could be auctioned or sold at a later stage.

The LaFerrari Aperta comes with a HY-Kers hybrid system pairing a 800hp V12 petrol engine with a 163hp electric engine bringing the total output to 963hp.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta 1 of 18

The LaFerrari Aperta rockets from 0-100 km/h in under 3 seconds and continues it’s menace acceleration until well above 350 km/h.

The price of the LaFerrari Aperta will be communicated in the next few days, but the happy few got a sneak peak a while ago and all of them have been sold.