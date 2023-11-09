Another Finali Mondiali Ferrari has successfully concluded at a very crowded Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello in an edition that saw a record 105 entries in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, in addition to another hundred cars from Club Competizioni GT, F1 Clienti and the XX Programme. Sunday’s races decided the 2023 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli world champions, with Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) taking the Trofeo Pirelli and Franz Engstler the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Alex Sartingen claimed the Coppa Shell world title, while Martinus Richter won the Coppa Shell Am race.

The static part of the show, the Ferrari exhibition, featured several Formula 1 single-seaters from the recent past, the 499Ps from the FIA World Endurance Championship season, the display of the Trophy won in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the 296 GT3, winner of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

As the racing ended, the Mugello spectators were treated to the Ferrari Show, which, by way of tradition, brings down the curtain on the Finali Mondiali. Opening the parade were the 296 GTBs of the Corso Pilota, which then made way for the Maranello manufacturer’s two latest innovations: the 499P Modificata, driven by Olivier Beretta, and the 296 Challenge, with Andrea Bertolini at the wheel.

Accompanying them on the track were three Formula 1 single-seaters: an F60 and two SF70-H and SF70-H models driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, Antonio Fuoco and Antonio Giovinazzi, respectively. Drivers Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon and Lilou Wadoux, meanwhile, were tasked with performing a few laps on the Tuscan track aboard the 296 GT3 and the 488 GTE. The Mugello circuit was also the showcase for the two 499P protagonists of the FIA World Endurance Championship, complete with a driver change and pit stop refuelling simulation carried out by James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the No. 51 and by Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina in the No. 50.

A fly-over by a helicopter of the Tuscania Carabinieri paratroopers honoured the final line-up of cars on the main straight behind the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary Trophy. The uniformed servicemen descended, and the Italian Tricolour flag was unfurled, after which soprano Maria Claudia Donato thrilled the audience with her rendition of the national anthem. Now lets set the Agenda for the 16 to 20 October 2024 at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola for the next chapter of Finali Mondiali Ferrari and enjoy the Gallery!

Finali Mondiali 2023 1 of 16

Photos and wording by Yaron Esposito