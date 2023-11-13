The sportiest Mercedes is entering its second generation. The AMG GT has grown in size and weight but also brings more sophisticated technology with it. And more space.

Indeed, there are still cars that evoke spontaneous enthusiasm. Like the biker struggling up the winding mountain road who gives a thumbs-up as it passes. Or the schoolchildren in the village who run a few meters behind to see and hear more for longer. Or the young man in his driveway who nods in approval as it drives by. The Mercedes AMG GT 63 is a crowd-pleaser, at least on Spanish country and village roads.

2024 AMG GT 63 1 of 20

The Mercedes designers have made considerable efforts with the second generation of their top model to ensure this remains the case. The AMG GT, which is built in Bremen and is scheduled for delivery from spring 2024, nearly lost some of its dynamic elegance. At 4,728 mm, it’s almost 18 centimeters longer than its predecessor, has gained seven centimeters in height, and expanded by 4.5 centimeters in width. Moreover, it’s around 300 kilograms heavier.

A deep and broad grille, narrow headlight units, and the elongated hood with two power domes contribute to the visual dynamism of the sporty coupe, as does the low rounded rear with the extendable spoiler, the long wheelbase with short overhangs, the steep windshield, and the side view without any folds and edges, as well as the voluminous wheel arches. Technically, several advancements ensure that the GT 63 drives as dynamic as it still looks.

The increase in length has certainly been beneficial for the interior space. Optionally, it is also available as a 2+2 seater. At least children should have enough space in the second row. With foldable backrests, the normally 321-liter trunk can provide up to 675 liters. The loading edge is somewhat high, but the hatch opens widely. There’s good room for taller individuals in the front row. Entry and exit through the wide-opening doors are without too much trouble, one doesn’t feel cramped despite the ample center tunnel, and the comfortable sports seats can be pushed far back.

Everything is luxurious, everything fits together. The driver’s combi-display is highly programmable, the optional head-up display shows the most important information, and the 11.9-inch display on the centre console, extending well into the dashboard, offers clear navigation and serves as the control centre for the onboard computer.

The V8 petrol engine assembled by hand in Affalterbach, as is customary for AMG, ensures ample thrust. The four-liter biturbo produces the usual 585 HP / 430 kW and a maximum torque of now 800 Nm, available from 2,500 RPM. This translates to a lot of power: it takes 3.2 seconds to go from zero to 100 km/h, with a top speed of 315 km/h according to AMG. And the force is not brutally delivered – unless one wishes: The sports car can also be delicately maneuvered while parking at the supermarket. Nonetheless, the consumption is accordingly high: Mercedes states an average fuel consumption of 14.1 liters of Super Plus, corresponding to a CO2 emission of 319 grams per kilometer. With vigorous driving, it’s even more.

Whether it’s a parking lot or a winding mountain road, to ensure that driving in the AMG GT 63 is as pleasurable as it is hassle-free, the engineers have installed plenty of technology. For instance, the rear axle, which can steer up to 2.5 degrees, allows for small turning radii and safe cornering. Mercedes has almost eliminated body roll with a sophisticated system.

In principle, the individual shock absorbers of the car are connected. The shock absorber at the front left is connected via a hydraulic line with the one at the front right. Across the vehicle, there’s also a connection to the rear shock absorbers through a line. A second circuit connects the other sides of the damper chambers. Sounds complicated? It is. But it works.

The sports car comes standard with a variable all-wheel drive, distributing the driving force between the axles from 50:50 to 100% to the rear as needed. There are six driving programs to choose from, switchable at any time with a button on the steering wheel. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts rapidly and almost imperceptibly. For those who prefer, there are also two large paddle shifters on the steering wheel for manual shifting. As usual, all this comes at a price. The Mercedes AMG GT 63 Coupe starts at 188,704 euros, with the Plus version costing 198,557 euros – with plenty of scope for upward customization. A less equipped AMG GT will also be available as a 55 with 476 HP / 350 kW from summer 2024.