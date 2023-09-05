Ingolstadt has unveiled the Audi Q8’s update, elevating the SUV coupé with a stylish design and state-of-the-art features. Enhanced front and rear aprons add flair to its robust persona, making it, once more, the crown jewel of Audi’s Q series.

For the first time, Audi has integrated HD Matrix LED headlights, featuring laser high beams, into the Q8. Alongside digital daytime running lights and selectable light signatures, the model boasts digital OLED rear lights with multiple design options, accentuating the premium character of the Q8. Vertical inlays now embellish the iconic Audi Singleframe, differentiating the Q8 from the brand’s A series. Audi has minimised ornamental components for a cleaner, more modern design language. Fresh to the entire Audi Q8 lineup is an exhaust system featuring high-grade, visually striking tailpipes (no more jokes about fake pipes here!). Drawing more parallels with the SQ8, the S line exterior package distinguishes itself with prominently enhanced air intakes on the front bumper.

2024 Audi SQ8 1 of 19

High-intensity LEDs come standard in the Audi Q8, with optional Matrix LED and laser lighting. Advanced OLED rear lights offer various light signatures which are linked to front lighting options, providing unique visual differentiation for the Q8.

The interior has not been untouched in the Audi Q8 refresh: new contrast stitching on the seats and a broad selection of decorative inlays offer a heightened level of customisation. Three new exterior colours have been introduced, alongside an expanded array of third-party apps for enhanced infotainment.

Audi Q8 Light Signatures 1 of 2

There is a new Audi SQ8 TFSI, too. The revamped SQ8 features a sleek spoiler on the front apron, sporty under-ride guards, and a rear diffuser. The iconic Singleframe grille is also adorned with vertical L-shaped inlays and is complemented by honeycomb grilles on the larger air intakes.

Audi stays true to its heritage with athletic aluminium accents on the mirror housings, and the SQ8 offers Black and Black plus optics packages. Under the hood, there is the trusty 4.0 TFSI engine with 507 PS and 770 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed tiptronic and, of course, quattro all-wheel drive. This powerhouse hits 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, topping out at an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h.

2024 Audi Q8 1 of 21

But it’s not all about the engine; the SQ8 scores in the suspension department too. The optional advanced package includes a sport differential and an electromechanical active roll stabilization system. These enhancements promise to make cornering impressive, even at high speeds. The SQ8 rolls off the production line with 21-inch wheels and can be upgraded to sporty 23-inch options. For braking, you have large 400 mm discs up front and 350 mm at the back, with the option of red or black calipers sporting the iconic ‘S’ logo.

The new Audi Q8 and SQ8 offer a blend of elegance, functionality, and innovation. Whether you value sporty aesthetics, advanced technology, or luxurious comfort, the new Audi Q8 range has something for buyers looking for tech and sophistication. The market launch of the Audi Q8 will be in September 2023. Prices for the 45 TDI quattro start at 86,700 euros, while the 50 TDI quattro costs 89,700 euros. The 55 TFSI quattro will cost 89,900 euros, while the SQ8 TFSI starts at 119,500 euros.

We look forward to driving the new Q8 in a few weeks, be sure to return for our review!