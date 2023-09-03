Is the electric era ready for an iconic hot hatchback? Volkswagen thinks so, presenting the nostalgia-fused ID. GTI Concept at IAA Mobility 2023. It seeks to fuse nearly half a century of GTI tradition with Volkswagen’s green ambitions.

If you find yourself reminded of the VW ID. 2all Concept launched earlier this year, that’s no mere coincidence. In designing the ID. 2all, Volkswagen had the GTI lineage in sight. Consequently, you’ll discover nearly identical features, albeit spruced up in black and red. Sporting redefined front and rear fascias, it rolls on wheels that pay homage to the Mk1 GTI. Tinted taillights and a rear wing that merges with the black window trim add to the aesthetics. In addition, the grille is adorned in black with red accents, and GTI branding is omnipresent.

Let’s delve into the mechanics of this striking red hatch. While VW remains tight-lipped on specifics, they confirm a single-motor, high-performance powertrain under the hood. Also included is an electronic differential lock for the front wheels. What’s more, the GTI Experience Control allows for extensive customisation, from altering suspension and steering to even simulating gear shifts evocative of classic GTIs.

As for the interior, retro charm is abundantly evident. The dual-screen layout of the ID. 2all persists, yet the ID. GTI Concept offers multiple classic gauge settings. Fancy a digital joyride in a Mk2 GTI? It’s possible. And if you find yourself at, let’s say, the Nurburgring, an augmented heads-up display will project the track layout onto the lower windshield. The passenger won’t be left out either; lap times are also displayed on the windshield.

Though speculative, VW suggests that the 12.9-inch central display, 10.9-inch driver display, and the array of physical controls are close to production standards. VW makes it unequivocally clear that the ID. GTI Concept serves as a “prelude to an exhilarating GTI future,” confirming its journey to production. Furthermore, despite its sporty focus, the concept doesn’t compromise on practicality, capable of seating five and offering 17.3 cubic feet of boot space.

As to when this concept will metamorphose into a production model remains uncertain. However, the ID. GTI Concept will grace the IAA Mobility 2023 floor from September 5, offering a glimpse into an electrified future. And there you have it, the Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept, elegantly bridging the gap between the iconic GTI’s storied past and an electrifying future.