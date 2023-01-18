In 1995, Porsche introduced the 993 model, which was the last of the air-cooled 911s. As a result of the success of all-wheel-drive cars in competition, such as Porsche’s 961 and Audi’s Quattro, four-wheel-drive was banned by most racing organizations in the mid-1990s. To comply with these regulations, Porsche created the GT2, a rear-wheel-drive version of the Turbo model that also had weight savings and was instantly competitive. In order to homologate the GT2 for racing, Porsche had to build a certain number of road-legal GT2s.

The GT2 had a 3.6L twin-turbo flat-six engine with higher boost than the standard Turbo model, now producing around 430 horsepower, and was mated to a manual six-speed gearbox. It also featured cutaway wings, removable and replaceable bolt-on flares, a large rear wing, and a lowered body to reduce drag. Porsche completed 194 road-going GT2s and 78 race cars. This particular example was optioned with a unique paint-to-sample Iris Blue Metallic color, manual wind windows, a radio delete, airbag delete, comfort seats, and air-conditioning.

This car was ordered new by Phillipe Aunay who was a prominent figure in the Porsche world being a co-founder of Porsche Centre Rouen and president of the Porsche Club of France for some 25 years before passing in 2004. An esteemed collector of both the fastest Porsches (both road and race) and a curator of the wildest colours, his car ownership was varied. Owning no fewer than three 2.7 RS’ including a Lightweight, a 2.8 RSR, a 964 3.8 RS in Light Yellow, a 964 RS in Blood Orange, a Guards Red 3.0 RS. There was also the ‘Toblerone’ liveried 3.0 RSR amongst others.

The car has been sourced from Monaco where it resided with an ex-Formula 1 driver and the mileage stands at 43,680 kilometres from new, all the panels on the car are original and free of damage. This car is available for sale with DK Engineering and is one of the most desirable examples we have seen to date.