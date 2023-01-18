Exactly 70 years after the Corvette debuted at Motorama in New York City, Chevrolet has returned to introduce the first-ever electrified Corvette with all-wheel-drive and a powerful 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray. “In 1953, the enthusiastic reaction to the Chevrolet Corvette concept kicked off seven decades of passion, performance and American ingenuity,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors president. “E-Ray, as the first electrified, all-wheel-drive Corvette, takes it a step further and expands the promise of what Corvette can deliver.”

As a birthday present to itself, Corvette announces the E-Ray, i.e. an electrified version with all-wheel drive. With a total power of 655 hp, it is also the strongest Vette of all time; the 6.2-liter V8 remains with its 495 hp. It’s also the fastest at the lights: The E-Ray makes it from 0 to 60mph in 2.5 seconds before breezing through the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.

The all-wheel drive of the Corvette E-Ray comes with an electric motor that drives the front wheels. It is fed from a battery with a modest 1.9 kWh capacity – so the purely electric range should be will be minimal, we guess just 5-10 kilometers. As the first hybrid Corvette, the E-Ray also receives an update to the chassis in the form of MagnaRide 4.0 as well as three new colors. Furthermore, the hybrid becomes significantly wider, more than 9 centimeters wider to a daunting 2.03 meters.

According to Chevrolet, the unladen weight of the coupé is 1712 kilos, which is surprising to us as 1730 kilos is quoted for the “normal” Vette. Prices are already known to be $104,295 for the coupé and $111,295 for the convertible; deliveries will start in summer 2023.