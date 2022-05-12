The 3rd generation Range Rover Sport is here, sitting on the new MLA-Flex platform just like the flagship L460 Range Rover.

The same design language continues from the Velar and the Evoque to the new Range Rover Sport.

Of importance to us is the V8 trim which uses BMW’s 4.4L V8 twin-turbo (just like the bigger Range Rover), Firenze Red was chosen as the launch color for the V8 powered version. More colors include my personal favorite “Giola Green”, Santorini Black and Veresine Blue.

2023 Range Rover Sport Trims, Specs, Price

Badge Engine Horsepower Torque 0-100km/h Price (UK) P530 AWD 4.4L V8 TT 530hp 750nm 4.5s £114,990 P510e AWD 3.0L I6 turbo PHEV 510hp 700nm 5.4s £107,400 P440e AWD 3.0L I6 turbo PHEV 440hp 620nm 5.8s £83,330 P400 AWD 3.0L I6 turbo MHEV 400hp 550nm 5.7s £86,195 D350 AWD 3.0L I6 turbo diesel MHEV 350hp 700nm 5.9s £98,045 D300 AWD 3.0L I6 turbo diesel MHEV 300hp 649nm 6.6s £79,125

As you can see from the table above, SUVs, even diesel ones are getting faster, Range Rover utilizes Dynamic Response Pro which is essentially an antibody roll system powered by a 48v electric system like on the Bentayga.

All wheel steering is standard on the new Range Rover Sport, which includes rear wheel steering that can turn the rear wheels up to 7.3 degrees, allowing you to maneuver through tight spaces easily.

Airbags continue to dominate Range Rover’s suspension system, now a bit more advanced with switchable volume air springs – in other words adjustable.

Music lovers will now enjoy a new Meridian Signature Sound System with up to 29 speakers, you even have speakers on each of the four headrests. The highlight of the cabin is the improved noise cancellation to allow an unbothered drive from the outside world.

Like the Defender, the new RR Sport also gets adaptive off-road cruise control. Meaning you only need to steer the vehicle while it navigates the terrain for you by applying the necessary off-road modes accordingly.

Now, let’s spec our ideal RR Sport.

The exterior would of course be Giola Green but Firenze Red is actually stunning as well, we will couple that with the Black Exterior Pack which is like Night Package from AMG. This pack includes a black grille, rear valance, vents and so on. Nice touch to highlight our main color.

Privacy Glass is an essential, it adds tint to the rear windows making sure rear passengers have some privacy from the outside world. This is a no cost option. There are two more essential glasses that you have to tick:

1. Laminated front and rear side glass

This one prevents UV rays from entering the cabin but most importantly its shatter resistance.

2. Solar attenuating windscreen is good for our hot climate as it blocks infrared energy from entering the cabin, reducing the heat build up without the need for A/C. No one likes a hot dashboard in traffic.

Let’s go for the 23 inch gloss black wheels, 22s would however be more ideal for regions with bad roads.

Sliding Pano roof is a no cost option on the new RR Sport, it’s a life essential and there is no reason to choose a body colored roof or a black contrast roof on a SUV.

If you plan on doing some camping, fishing or other towing activities, tick the electronically deployable tow bar which is normally hidden behind the rear bumper. The new RR Sport can tow up to 3500kg. The plug in hybrids are limited to 3000kg.

For the interior, let’s go with semi aniline leather seats in light cloud and ebony tones. Semi aniline leather was famously used on the Porsche 918 Spyder and again on the new 992 Sport Classic. This type of leather is more durable and requires less maintenance than aniline leather. In home upholstery, families with children are always advised to choose semi aniline leather seats over aniline leather seats.

The interior trims can be finished in black veneer or satin forged carbon fiber, let’s stay classy and choose black veneer which by the way is a 450 gbp cost option while the forged carbon is free. Strange.

For the Audio, we will choose the top tier Meridian Signature Sound System with 29 speakers, 1430W Amplifier Power and a dual-channel subwoofer. It’s a 4.350 GBP cost option.

There are a few other options worth ticking like the Hot Climate Area which includes our solar attenuating windscreen, a refrigerator at the front center console and the Cabin Air Purification Pro that eliminates bacteria, some viruses, odor and so on.

Powered gesture tailgate may seem like a nice gimmick for Instagram but it’s actually very helpful. This should be a standard option on SUVs. How many times have you come around your car with your hands full only to realize you have to put everything down to access one of the doors!

Loadspace partition net should also be standard, it was a standard option on Japanese wagons from the 90s like the Legacy. It helps just in case you come plowing through unmarked speed bumps while carrying loose cargo at the back.

Deployable side steps are not a must unless you plan to do a 7 inch lift kit on your RR Sport. It’s a nice add-on though if you have a spare 3,163 GBP.

If you want to avoid sandblasting your rocker panels or fenders during off-road adventures, a set of mud flaps would hurt.

With the said features, our RR Sport P530 will cost us £128,644 including VAT. (£107k excluding VAT).