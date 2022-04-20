The upcoming 2023 BMW M4 CSL was filmed while testing on the track during the Industry Pool at the Nurburgring.

When the new M4 CSL debuts in May 2022, it will probably be the most extreme BMW model on sale and potentially the best driving.

There have been rumors that the new model is powered by a 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged in-line six (S58) engine producing a total output of 550-560 horsepower.

During its debut in May, we will be able to know for sure if the engine is actually paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission which powers the rear wheels only and if a 6-speed manual transmission will be available.

The new CSL is expected to be lighter in weight compared to the current M4 because it features a few carbon-fibre body panels, a stripped out interior and reduced sound insulation. The current M4 weighs about 3900 lbs and almost over 4000 lbs with xDrive.

The price of the new BMW M4 CSL has not yet been mentioned but is expected to be reasonable and range between $120,000-$130,000.