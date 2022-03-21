The full electric BMW i7 has been teased a few weeks before its official world premiere. The initial focus on the model will be technological highlights, new front-end based on hallmark BMW design features and a unique interior with digital and exclusive features.

BMW will present the all-electric BMW i7 in April alongside the new BMW 7 series. The new i7 will be the first all-electric luxury sedan in the world, the model will focus on presenting innovative driving pleasure to the road with a range of 580- 610 kilometers.

The BMW i7 features reinterpreted twin round headlights and BMW grille to achieve a modern distinctive look. The upper light elements made of exclusive crystal glass and the illuminated contour of the kidney grille are some of the special design statements being offered by BMW.

BMW focused on the latest generation of iDrive operating system and the innovative user experience created with the new My Modes system for the interior. My Modes allows the driver to customize the interior ambience and the driving characteristics whereas the BMW Interaction Bar features integrated control buttons and is part of the ambient lighting.

In addition, the interior of the i7 features a BMW Curved Display, new light and function strip on the instrument panel, modern visual and haptic quality provided by the doors and a newly developed Sky Lounge panoramic roof .

The rear sector of the i7 features outstanding comfort and entertainment standards. The 31 inch BMW Theater screen moves out to the roof liner with 32:9 panoramic display and 8k streaming resolution. The setting transforms the rear seats into an exclusive private cinema lounge where passengers can select their personal entertainment programme.