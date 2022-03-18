Prodrive officially unveiled their new Hunter model, the vehicle is a four-wheel drive all-terrain adventure vehicle designed with the ability to perform across any landscape.

The new Prodrive Hunter thrives in desert sands, dunes and rough mountain tracks. The vehicle is more powerful than the race car driven by nine-time world champion Sebastian Loeb in Dakar with 50% increase in power from the twin-turbo engine.

Prodrive Hunter Specs and Pricing

Engine 3.5L V6 Twin-Turbo Gearbox Six-speed paddle shift gearbox Horsepower 600hp Torque 700nm 0-100km/h <4s Top Speed 300km/h Price $1.58 Million USD



The hypercar is powered by a 3.5 liter V6 twin-turbo engine generating a maximum output power of 600 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100 kph is achieved in less than four seconds and the top speed is set at nearly 300 kph.

Additionally, the new Hunter has retained the engine, drivetrain and suspension from the Dakar competition car but the manual sequential gearbox has been replaced by a six-speed paddle shift to improve driveability and give smooth gear change in milliseconds.

The new model has been built around a high tensile steel space frame chassis which provides both an FIA standard safety cage for occupants as well as a rigid platform for optimizing the suspension geometry and performance.

Furthermore, the vehicle has been fitted with all round double wishbone suspension with twin adjustable dampers on each corner to ensure a smoother ride and great ability to cross rough terrains at high speeds. The six pot racing brake calipers and vented discs also allows enough time to stop power both on and off-road.

The new Prodrive Hunter has been built using lightweight carbon composites including recycled materials to minimize the overall weight and optimize weight distribution and center of gravity.