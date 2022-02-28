This is the new second generation Ford Ranger Raptor developed by Ford Performance. The new model is the ultimate performance derivative of the new Ford Ranger with smarter technology, next-generation hardware and raw power with mechanical and technical precision.

The new Ford Ranger is powered by the new twin-turbo 3.0 liter EcoBoost V6 petrol engine delivering a maximum output power of 288 PS and 491 Nm of torque.

2022 Ford Ranger Raptor Specs and Pricing

Petrol/Gasoline Diesel Engine 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo EcoBoost 2.0L I4 Twin-Turbo Output Europe: 288hp & 491nm torque



Australia: 392hp & 583nm torque



USA: 392hp & 583nm torque 210hp & 500nm Gearbox 10-Speed Auto 10-Speed Auto Top Speed 180km/h 180km/h Price: Est $52,000 -

Additionally, the engine delivers immediate response to throttle inputs and features a race-bred anti-lag system and a compact graphite-iron cylinder block which is 75% stronger and stiffer than the iron used in traditional casting.

The anti-lag system system is available in Baja mode, it ensures the turbochargers spin for up to three seconds after the driver backs off the throttle allowing faster resumption of acceleration when the driver steps back on the accelerator. Additionally, the engine is programmed with an individual turbocharging boost profile for each of the improved 10-speed automatic transmission gears.

The new Ranger Raptor features a new powertrain which allows easy acceleration on gravel, dirt, mud, and sand. The vehicle has also been fitted with an electronically controlled exhaust system with four selectable modes i.e; Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja.

For the first time, the Ranger Raptor has been fitted with an advanced full-time four-wheel drive system with a new electronically-controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case combined with front and rear locking differentials. The vehicle also features selected drive modes including; Normal, sport and slippery for on road and Rock-crawl, sand, mud/ruts and baja for offroad.

The interior of the vehicle features new jet-fighter inspired sports seats in the front and rear, Code Orange accents on the instrument panel, trim and seats mirrored by ambient lighting, premium leather sports heated steering wheel and a high-tech 12.4 inches all digital cluster and 12 inch center touchscreen.

The exterior of the new Raptor features flared wheel arches, C-clamp headlights, F-O-R-D lettering on the grille and matrix LED headlights with LED daytime running lights. The vehicle has been fitted with a set of 17 inch alloy wheels mounted on Raptor-exclusive performance all-terrain tires.