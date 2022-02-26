This is the new 2022 Audi A8 facelift. The new A8 features sharpened design with advanced technology, comfort in the backseats and its currently considered a high-value technology pioneer in user-centered and confident mobility.

The exterior of the new A8 sedan features a wide base single frame grille with chrome angles that increase in size, upright air intakes styled as the headlights, a roof dome that runs flat, wide wheel arches, concave shaped rocker panel area, wide chrome clasps fitted on the rear with digital OLEDs and a continuous light strip and diffuser insert redesigned with horizontal bars.

2022 Audi A8 L 1 of 9

The vehicle is offered with eleven color swatches; the new metallic district green, firmament blue, Manhattan gray, and ultra blue. Also new to the Audi A8 are five matte finishes; Daytona Gray, Floret Silver, District Green, Terra Gray, and Glacier White.

Additionally, the length of the new model is 5.19 meters (17 ft), the body of the vehicle is made up of 58% aluminium parts, the passenger compartment is fitted with a hot-formed steel components with ultra-high strength and the rigid rear panel is made of carbon-fibre reinforced polymer.

The enhanced A8 features digital OLEDs rear lights as standard. The rear lights have a proximity indication feature in conjunction with the assistance system.

The interior of the new model features a spacious, widely tailored lounge with ambient lightings, optional comfort seats with heating and massage functions for the back seats, electrically adjustable headrests, an optional continuous center console with fold-out tables and air-conditioning, a cooler with bar compartment and new screens in the rear.

In addition, the seats have been finished in Valetta leather as standard, the door panels have been finished in Dinamica microfibre material and Valcona leather in the new cognac brown color will also be available as optional.

The new A8 also features MMI touch response operating concept on two displays with full hd resolution measuring 10.1 inches and 8.6 inches , MMI navigation plus, Bang and Olufsen advanced sound system and three packages for the driver assistance systems i.e park assist plus, city assist package and tour assist package.

The enhanced Audi A8 has been available in European markets since December 2021. In Germany, the base price for the A8 is now €97,800 euros, the Audi A8 60 TFSI se quattro11 is available starting at €108,950 and the S8 at € 144,800 euros.