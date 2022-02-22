Subaru of America listed the prices of the new 2022 Subaru WRX. The fifth generation model is powered by a new 2.4 liter turbocharged Boxer engine and it has been fitted with a Subaru Symmetrical All-wheel Drive system as standard. Also new for the 2022 model is the 11.6 inch Subaru Starlink Multimedia Plus infotainment system and the latest Eyesight Driver Assist Technology.

The WRX lineup features a standard 2.4 litre turbocharged Subaru boxer engine as standard, the engine generates a maximum output power of 271 hp at 5,600 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque at a low 2000-5,200 rpm.

Additionally, the acceleration and responsiveness of the engine is improved by the combination of increased displacement and a turbocharger fitted with an electronically controlled wastegate and air bypass valves.

Every WRX model has been equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring system, the 6-speed manual transmission fitted as standard has optimized the gear ratios and further improved the shift quality. The new Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) which offers faster up and down shifts and incorporates adaptive shift control will also be available on all trim-levels (standard on GT).

The new 2022 WRX has been equipped with a widebody design; the front of the vehicle features a widened hexagonal grille, compact LED headlights and a wide hood scoop. The rear of the vehicle features a low-profile rear spoiler finished in a matching body color and tail lights designed to glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma.

The 2022 WRX pricing will start at $29,105, standard features on the model includes power windows, door locks and side mirrors, welcome lighting, remote keyless entry and combination meter with color LCD. The new model has also been fitted with a set of 17 inch alloy wheels mounted in summer performance tires as standard. For 2022, the new Subaru Performance Transmission will be available as optional on the entry level WRX at a price of $30,955.

The WRX Premium features 18 inch alloy wheels finished in dark gray, LED fog lights, headlight auto linked with windshield wiper operation and a low-profile rear spoiler. This model will be priced from $31,605 and with SPT from $33,655.

Additionally, an optional package for the premium model adds an 11-speaker Harman Kardon speaker system and a Power Moonroof for additional $1,875.

The pricing on the WRX Limited will start at $35,995 and $38,245 on the option with SPT with all the equipment from the Premium with SPT including Reverse Automatic Braking.

The new 2022 WRX GT features luxury refinement and performance at a price of $41,895. The model features electronically controlled dampers with comfort, Normal and Sport settings as standard. The interior features Recaro Performance front seats trimmed with black Ultrasuede with red stitchings, the seat backs are embossed with Recaro logo and the driver’s seat includes 8-way power adjustments.