The Audi TT RS will no longer be available in the US market after the 2022 model year. The rest of the world will continue to enjoy the five cylinder sports car for sometime according to Audi.

Audi USA is offering a special send off model to mark the end of the TT RS availability in the US. It is called the TT RS Heritage Edition and is limited to 50 units only. It combines the power of the emotive Audi five-cylinder engine with heritage paints that were once used on the Audi Ur-quattro.

The colors available for the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition include; Alpine White with Ocean Blue leather and Diamond Silver stitch, Helios Blue metallic Diamond Silver leather and Ocean Blue stitch, Stone Gray metallic with Crimson Red leather and Jet Gray stitch, Titian Red metallic with Havanna Brown leather and Jet Gray stitch and Malachite Green metallic with Cognac Brown leather and Black stitch.

Additionally, the five cylinder engine delivers a maximum output power of 394 hp and 354 Nm of torque, the acceleration from 0-60mph is achieved in 3.6 seconds.

The leather and contrast stitching combinations in the interior support Audi’s exclusive portfolio of upholstery selection and includes several unique color combinations for the US market.

The new model features a ‘Heritage Edition’ script, ‘12453’ order of the five-cylinder engine script and ‘quattro’ script in the rear quarter glass on each right side of the car.

The TT RS Heritage Edition will be offered with exclusive standard equipment including; 20” 5-arm cutter design wheels in bi-color anthracite finish, Audi exclusive etching in rear quarter glass, 174 mph top speed limiter, Alcantara covered steering wheel with 12 o’clock marker in leather color, Alcantara covered shift lever, Alu-optic exterior elements including mirror housings, OLED taillights, RS logo floor mats with contrast stitching, sport exhaust with black tips and an electric spoiler or rear wing delete.

Prices will start from $85, 350 for the TT RS Heritage Edition and $72,200 for the TT RS excluding taxes.