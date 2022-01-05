BMW M has unveiled the most powerful electric vehicle from their lineup, the new BMW iX M60. It puts more focus towards sustainability, its design is derived from a modern Sports Activity Vehicle with thrilling dynamic driving characteristics which embodies the worlds of BMW i, BMW X and BMW M GmbH.

BMW iX M60 Specs and Pricing

Powertrain Two 5th Gen BMW Electric Motors, one at the front axle, the other at the rear axle Horsepower 619hp Torque 1,015nm

1,100nm in Sport Mode 0-100km/h 3.8s Top Speed 250km/h Range 575km WLTP Battery 111.5 kWh AC Charging 11 kW DC Charging 200 kW Fast Charging 10 Minutes 150km range Power Consumption 24.7 - 21.7 kWh/100 km (Combined) Price TBA

The new model variant generates a maximum output power of 619 hp and 1015 Nm of torque in sport mode and 1100 Nm of torque with activated launch control and M specific suspension set-up.

The BMW iX M60 can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds, the maximum top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h and the range determined in the WLTP test cycle is 575km.

The debut of the new model variant marks a milestone in the history of BMW M GmbH, together with BMW i4 M50, both models integrate the entry of the M brand into the segment of electrified performance vehicles.

The BMW iX M60 variant will be manufactured alongside other all-electric Sport Activity Vehicles (SAV) at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. The world premiere of the BMW iX M60 took place at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2022 whereas the market launch will begin in June 2022.

The body structure, the design and the suspension setup of the BMW iX are aimed at combining a higher ride comfort with sporty handling characteristics. The vehicle features an aluminium space frame concept and carbon cage with carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side and rear section to further optimise the weight and rigidity of the car.

BMW iX M60 1 of 7

The standard use of carbon fibre and CFRP in BMW M high-performance sport cars is part of BMW’s intelligent lightweight construction principle.

The high-voltage battery has been fitted in the underbody to further lower the centre of gravity, ensure agile handling and promote balanced axle load distribution. Furthermore, the new iX M60 features a new generation of sensors, new software stack and a powerful computing platform with advanced automated driving and parking functions with level 3 functionality in medium term.

In addition, the vehicle also features the latest generation iDrive display and control system based on the new BMW Operating System 8, Remote Software Upgrades for installing new over-the-air functions, 5G data transmission and navigation with cloud-based BMW Map systems and Augmented Reality Video for traffic guidance and route planning.

The exterior of the new model features sports brake system and brake callipers finished in Blue with an M logo, Titanium Bronze Exterior Line and M logos on the front side panels and the rear of the car and 22 inch aerodynamic wheels available in Titanium Bronze design as optional.

The interior features multifunction seats with integrated headrests, large curved display, hexagonal steering wheel and an anthracite-colored roof liner. The centre tunnels have been eliminated to create more legroom and space for storage whereas the centre console is designed in a high-quality furniture style. The optional Suite interior consists of natural leather seats, instrument panels, centre console door trim surfaces and Gold Bronze surfaces and controls.

In addition, the interior features FSC-certified wood, leather tanned with olive oil tree leaf extract and recycled fishing nets which serve as raw materials for the floor covering and the floor mats.

Exclusive features of the new BMW iX M60 includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Natural Interaction, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround System, BMW laser lights, Comfort Access, Active Seat Ventilation for the driver and front seat passenger and Heat Comfort Package.

The vehicles and the battery cells have been manufactured using 100% green electricity and a high proportion of secondary aluminium and recycled plastic also contributed in the production of the iX M60.