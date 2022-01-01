It’s no secret that Pagani recreated a masterpiece with the new track only Huayra R hypercar. The Huayra R is the spiritual successor to the legendary Zonda R and Zonda Revolucion and is limited to just 30 units.

This new model comes 12 years after the reveal of the Zonda R back at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show. A year before this, Pagani was already working on the Huayra road car and it was the desire for freedom that brought about the Zonda R. As the Huayra life cycle comes to and end, Horacio and his team have decided to repeat the same feat – desire for freedom through the new Huayra R.

Pagani wanted to bring back F1 sounds of the 80s through the new Huayra R, they teamed up with engine specialists HWA AG to create a 6.0L naturally aspirated V12 solely for this new model. The regular Huayra has a 6.0L V12 Biturbo from AMG that sounds completely different from the naturally aspirated unit. This new ‘V12-R’ produces 850hp at 8250rpm and a maximum torque of 750nm between 5500 to 8300 rpm. This power is then transferred to the rear wheels via a new 6-speed sequential gearbox. The engine weighs only 198kg and can rev up to 9,000rpm. Service will be required after every 10,000km.