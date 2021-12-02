This is the new Aria FXE hypercar which will be limited to only 400 cars globally. It will sit alongside the FE model in the future Aria model range. Both variants will be fully bespoke to each client.

The FE and FXE are inspired by the American driving roads, the FE is a super grand tourer built for the modern driver whereas the FXE is a true hypercar for the road.

Aria FE and FXE Specs and Pricing

Aria FXE Hypercar Aria FE Grand Tourer Engine 6.3L Supercharged V8 6.3L Supercharged V8 Layout

Mid Engine Mid Engine Electric Motors 2 at the Front Axle Nil Horsepower 1050bhp 740bhp Torque 1340 LB/FT 700 LB/FT 0-60mph 3.1s 2.9s Top Speed 243mph 215mph Gearbox 7-Speed DCT 7-Speed DCT Weight 3,350 LB (1,520KG) 2,998 LB (1,360KG) Price $1 million plus $1 million plus

The defining feature of the FE is its long sleek silhouette, with the cabin positioned more to the central than its other counterpart. The FE has also been equipped with a unique leaning forward side intake inspired by the F22 Raptor fighter jet.

The Aria FXE on the other hand has been fitted with unique gull-wing style doors. The interior features pressure padded seats, head-up display inspired by modern F1 vehicles and adjustable steering wheel and pedals.

Additionally, the pressure padded seats are sunken into a large piece of super-form titanium that stretches to the length and width of the cabin and the seats are attached with a/c vents and switch lasers. The head-up display with laser technology projects key information on the windshield thus minimizing the time spent looking down at the instrument cluster.

The FE is powered by a supercharged V8 engine generating a maximum output power of 740 bhp as standard. The FXE is powered by a combination of the same engine from the FE model with a twin electric front axle. The FXE delivers an output power of 1150 bhp and over 1340 ft/lb of torque.

The FXE weighs 3350 lb and the weight balance is a perfect 50/50.