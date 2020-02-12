It’s been some time since Aston Martin launched the new Vantage. Almost 2 years and 3 months later, the British brand has finally lifted the covers from the Roadster version!

Due to debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2020, which takes place at the beginning of March, the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is sure to prove a sales success. The decision to retain a classic folding soft top ensures that the drive sits in a huge void, the perfect position for a healthy dose of V8 rumble!

The soft top is a new, lighter Z-fold roof mechanism, capable of being lowered in 6.7 seconds, or raised in 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h. According to Aston’s press release, this makes it the fastest full operating cycle of any automatic automotive convertible system.

Blue Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 1 of 12

The redesign has also allowed Aston Martin to reduce the stack size. The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gets a respectable 200 litre boot space as a result. The mechanism and subsequent engineering changes result in a weight increase of just 60 kg compared with the Coupe.

Under the bonnet, Aston Martin continues to use the Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0 litre V8 with 510 hp and 685 Nm of torque. The 60 mph sprint takes just 3.7 seconds and the Roadster is capable of 190 mph at the top end. Power is routed through an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

A number of new options also become available for the Vantage upon the release of the Roadster. To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, Aston Martin is introducing the ‘vane’ grille as an option on both Coupe and Roadster. A new range of optional alloy wheel designs becomes available in a choice of finishes. The 7-speed manual gearbox is also available as an option on the coupe.

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is available for delivery during the second quarter of 2020, just in time for summer. It will cost £126,950 in the UK, €157,300 in Germany and $161,000 in USA.