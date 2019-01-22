Porsche have reminded us, via social media, that the order book on custom 992 Carrera’s opens immediately.

The German sports car manufacturer sent a Facebook message to its followers showing a rendering based on the 992 Carrera. The car was designed by the company’s special projects department, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. It features a carbon lightweight roof with seatbelts in Lizard Green and additional Porsche crests on the headrests.

Porsche Exclusive 992 Carrera 4S 911 1 of 5

It is a light reminder that these days, anything is possible as regards spec on any of Porsche’s models. In the past, Porsche have run the 500 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive models through the same department, we also saw a huge variety of paint to sample models which have had input from Porsche Exclusive in the past.

This particular project is based on the new Porsche 992 Carrera 4S which gets Porsche’s 3.0 litre, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine producing 450 hp and 530 Nm of torque. We are due to drive this model in the coming week so will soon be able to share with you our experience.