Techart’s first performance improvements for Porsche’s E-Hybrid models hit the market recently. Based upon the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the Techart power kits boost performance considerably, offering more power, more noise and a bold new look!

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes equipped with a combined output of 680 hp from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Techart’s program adjusts the combustion element of the package to release an additional 90 hp, bringing the total power figure up to 770 hp with 980 Nm of torque. Other power options will follow.

The boost in power equates to a 3.2 second 100 km/h time and top speed of 316 km/h. A valve controlled Techart exhaust ensures that the V8 provides a distinctive rumble while the titanium quad tail pipes, wrapped in carbon fibre covers, give the rear an extra element of interest.

Techart haven’t focused purely on the power output either. A new carbon fibre hood, extended wheel arches, side skirts and a wider track improve the front of the Panamera. At the rear, the rear bumper is redesigned with a new diffuser and framing for the tailpipes. 22 inch Formula V wheels finish the package.

As with all of its power kits, Techart offers a warranty for which covers all of its modifications.