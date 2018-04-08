Rolls-Royce recently released a limited edition Rolls-Royce Wraith recently. Just 55 of these cars will be released for the British brand’s customers. The Luminary Collection debuts a number of features including an illuminated wood panel and the first outing for the shooting star headliner as well as Sunburst Grey – a new paint option.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith has been a sales success, that’s for sure. Ironically, the special edition model Rolls-Royce has revealed here is largely inconsequential. Most Rolls-Royce models feature some level of customisation. Every car is a special edition if you look at things this way.

The new exterior paint is said to have been inspired by golden sunrays. It is a flat grey with copper tones, on this particular car, it gets a hand-painted Sunburst Motif coachline to complement.

The defining feature of this special edition is the Czech Tudor Oak wood, permeated by 176 LED’s, the pattern is reminiscent of a shooting star. The facia is linked to the controls of the starlight headliner which features 1340 fibre optic lights. The headliner takes 20 hours to configure with eight shooting stars which fire at random over the front seat.

If you can take your eyes away from the headliner, the Wraith Luminary’s cockpit gets Saddlery Tan trim with rear seats in Anthracite leather. Contrast piping and stitching comes as standard in a variety of options. Unique hand-woven stainless steel fabric, is fitted to the central transmission tunnel and door panniers – it takes three days to complete.

Pricing has not been announced, but expect to pay a healthy premium for such a unique and bespoke Wraith.