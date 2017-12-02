A new 1,000 hp plus supercar was released this week at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2017. The Aria FXE is the second model to arrive from the Californian company. It builds upon last year’s ‘Fast Eddy’, looking much more production-ready this time around.

While Aria is new to the hybrid hypercar market, its not new to the automotive world. The company currently produces the bodywork for the stunning Singer 911. For over 20 years, it has also developed special projects for the auto, aerospace and movie industries.

Underneath the bodywork of the Aria FXE sits an all-American 6.2-liter V8 combined with a 10-kWh lithium ion battery. It’s mid-mounted and is said to put out 1,150 horsepower and 1,316 pound-feet of torque. The power is routed to all four wheels through a 7 Speed Dual-Clutch automatic transmission.

That power translates to a 60 mph sprint of around 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 220 mph. A carbon-composite chassis and carbon body panels keeps weight to a minimum. In total, the Aria FXE weighs just 3,450 lbs (1,565 kg). Many of the metal components are 3D printed, making the FXE about as cutting edge as it is possible to be.

In terms of design, the Aria FXE has a pretty classic shape. It gets a low slung 2-seater profile with complicated aerodynamic sculpturing. The front features a cut-out area for the headlights and a bonnet scoop. The fenders get unique vents which appear to run directly from the undercarriage.

Along the side, huge side skirt plates are designed to channel air along the flank of the car. The rear features huge gaping air outlets and a rear wing. Hidden exhausts give the Aria FXE a touch of the Bugatti Veyron in style!

Aria hope to produce around 400 of these hybrid supercars. Ambitious plans for a startup automotive producer, yet we hope they succeed.