It couldn’t have possibly escaped your newsfeed yesterday but in case it did: Porsche celebrated a big milestone yesterday. The 1 millionth Porsche 911 rolled off the assembly line in Zuffenhausen, a Carrera S finished in the special color ‘Irish green’.

The color is not the only thing that is special on the 1,000,000th 911, it also packs some special features following the original 911 from 1963. The iconic two-door sports car remains one of the brand’s key products and is of strategic importance to Porsche’s profitability.

Dr Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche AG, has been a part of the development of the 911 since day one: “54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father. The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948”.

All Porsche 911 sports cars are built in the brand’s Zuffenhausen plant near Stuttgart. Just last year alone 32,365 Porsche 911’s were delivered worldwide, but Porsche says it has maintained the vehicle’s exclusivity over the years. The celebratory Irish green 911 Carrera S will eventually end up in the Porsche Museum. Before its being put to rest however, it will embark on some legendary adventures including roadtrips to the Scottish highlands, the Nürburgring, the USA and China.