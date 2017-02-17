Lamborghini have been forced to issue a recall for all Aventador-based models, including the ultra-rare Lamborghini Veneno. Around 5,900 cars have been recalled in news announced by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on its website this past Tuesday.

The explanation of the recall centres around the Lamborghini Aventador’s evaporative emissions control system. It is said that it could cause fuel vapours to be treated incorrectly. The recall states that “particular maneuvers” such as “engine over-revving at idle” might cause fuel vapours to come into contact with hot gasses, lead to a fire risk.

Lamborghini note that the problem is dangerous with non- approved aftermarket exhaust systems. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with a full fuel tank, “certain driving conditions” could cause gasoline to come into contact with hot exhaust system components.

The recall covers all Aventador-based models which includes the 13 Lamborghini Veneno’s and (presumably) the one-off Lamborghini Aventador J. There have, in the past been a number of high profile incidents involving Aventador’s catching fire. Lamborghini has stated that it is aware of seven cases of Aventador fires worldwide.

Lamborghini are advising owners to take their cars to a dealership for a fix that will take one to two days to complete. At the moment, there is no detail on what the fix will be.