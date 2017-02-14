We heard a crazy story today about a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren which has been languishing in the Czech Republic since 2011. The car surfaced via Czech Facebook page, Magazin ProDriver CZ which posted the photos you see above and below.

The white Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren has apparently stood abandoned since 2011 when the car was confiscated by the police. A complex theft enquiry involving a leasing company has ensured that the car was effectively forgotten. So whilst the car is abandoned, it cannot be sold or dealt with until the police enquiry is finalised.

McLaren SLR 1 of 4

It is sad to see such a car sitting lonely and unloved in a field. It isn’t the only high end abandoned car we’ve reported on. We previously shared the story of 144 cars seized by Vietnamese authorities back in 2015. We also reported on a Ferrari Enzo left abandoned in Dubai several years ago.

The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren was a collaboration between the two brands which came about at a time when Mercedes-Benz owned 40 percent of the McLaren Group. It featured a 5.5 litre supercharged V8 engine with 617 hp and 780 Nm of torque. In its day it was one of the fastest supercars money could buy.