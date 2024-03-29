While the 718 entry-level model range is the lowest volume line, it still plays an important role within the sportscar manufacturer. The current problem with this model range is that the digital architecture is around a decade old, making it non compliant with the new security standard in the automotive Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) designed to keep the cars safe. The combustion powered Macan range recently faced the same fate in Europe.

The required upgrade cannot be justified financially for this model so late in its life cycle, and knowing a EV version for both Boxster and Cayman is now in the works and pointing to a 2025 launch, it makes more sense to just stop sales in the European Union for the current model altogether.

The UK and the US, as several other markets, are not affected by this and are currently planning on maintaining their sales of the 718 lineup, or even growing in numbers.

The good news is the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Spyder RS are not affected, as they fall under small-series type approval. Unfortunately for their entry-level buyers, the 718 models are suffering the same fate as the Macan: they will have to wait for the all-electric version in 2025.