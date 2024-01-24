Volkswagen has recently revitalised its renowned Golf GTI, presenting significant updates to this legendary hatchback. The GTI variant, known for its dynamic performance, has undergone a subtle yet impactful transformation in both aesthetics and power.

Under the hood, the GTI’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EA888 engine now delivers a robust 261 horsepower (195 kilowatts) in Europe. This marks a 20 horsepower (15 kilowatt) increase, ensuring a more exhilarating driving experience. Interestingly, the hatchback will continue to channel its power to the front wheels. However, the manual gearbox option has been discontinued, leaving the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as the sole choice.

2025 Golf GT 1 of 17

Design-wise, the Golf has received a refreshed face. The front of the hatch now boasts a broad lower grille, accented with upward-slanting elements and reconfigured headlights. Rear alterations are subtle, primarily focusing on the taillights, which feature new internal graphics. These include a slender reverse light, a prominent C-shaped bracket, and six internal markers.

The cabin of the GTI mirrors the Golf’s upgrades, enhancing user interaction and comfort. It now includes a refined infotainment touchscreen, reorganised steering wheel controls, and intuitively designed illuminated touch sliders for volume and air conditioning systems. The infotainment system itself has been streamlined, boasting a simplified menu structure within its free-standing display.

2025 Golf GTi Interior 1 of 4

For the first time, Volkswagen introduces genuine carbon trim options for the GTI’s interior. Additionally, the hatchback will be available with a contrasting black roof and an expanded palette of 15 exterior colours, adding four new options.

While the 2024 Golf GTI in the United States retains its previous 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, updates for the US-bound 2025 model are anticipated. These are expected to include the style refresh and power boost seen in Europe. Consequently, enthusiasts desiring a GTI with manual transmission should act promptly, as this option is being phased out.

The 2025 Golf GTI, with its combination of classic charm and modern enhancements, sets a new standard in its category, blending tradition with innovation to satisfy both long-time fans and new admirers.