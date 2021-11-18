These are live images from the LA Auto Show 2021 which is currently underway. We now get to see how the latest batch of car debuts looks in real life.
New 2022 Range Rover Photos
Leading pack is the all new 5th generation Range Rover. The new Range Rover once again defines modern luxury and provides more refinements and personalisation than ever before. It comes with a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. It is available in a choice of four, five or seven seats across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs.
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Photos
The new king of compact supercars, the first ever RS model in the Cayman family. This is the new Cayman GT4 RS and it comes with a 992 GT3 engine in mid-engine layout. 500hp and 450nm of torque sent to the rear wheels exclusively by a PDK gearbox. Bonus photos of the new Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. Yes, the Taycan now has a Sport Turismo model joining the sedan and Cross Turismo variants.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Specs and Pricing
|Engine
|4.0L Flat 6, Naturally Aspirated
|Output
|500hp, 450nm torque
|Gearbox
|7-Speed PDK ONLY
|0-100km/h
|3.4s
|Top Speed
|315km/h
|Price in USA
|$141,700 (USD)
|Price in Germany
|€141,338 (Euros)
|Price in UK
|£ 108,370 (GBP)
|Price in Canada
|$166,000 (CAD)
2023 Corvette Z06 Photos
The all American supercar for the masses with a price that rivals anything that wears the supercar title out there. This is the 2023 Corvette Z06 and it has the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever put in a production car.
2023 Corvette Z06 Specs and Price
|Engine
|5.5L LT6 V8, Naturally Aspirated, Flat Plane Crankshaft
|Output:
|670hp and 623nm torque
|Redline
|8,600rpm
|Gearbox
|8-speed DCT
|Oil System
|Dry Sump
|Price
|from $97,000
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
This is the new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and it’s flagship Silverado model, Chevy’s latest addition to the off-road, factory-installed lifted trucks. It’s big, has a big V8 and will only be sold in America. It’s main competitor is the Ram 1500 and the Ford F-150 Raptor which stepped away from a V8 powertrain to a V6 eco-boost engine (although a supercharged V8 will make a comeback in the upcoming Raptor R to rival Ram’s supercharged TRX).
Below are additional photos live from the LA Auto Show 2021. Anyone knows what is happening with those two Defenders?