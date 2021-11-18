These are live images from the LA Auto Show 2021 which is currently underway. We now get to see how the latest batch of car debuts looks in real life.

New 2022 Range Rover Photos

New Range Rover 1 of 4

Leading pack is the all new 5th generation Range Rover. The new Range Rover once again defines modern luxury and provides more refinements and personalisation than ever before. It comes with a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. It is available in a choice of four, five or seven seats across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs.

2022 Range Rover Interior 1 of 16

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Photos

Cayman GT4 RS 1 of 7

The new king of compact supercars, the first ever RS model in the Cayman family. This is the new Cayman GT4 RS and it comes with a 992 GT3 engine in mid-engine layout. 500hp and 450nm of torque sent to the rear wheels exclusively by a PDK gearbox. Bonus photos of the new Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. Yes, the Taycan now has a Sport Turismo model joining the sedan and Cross Turismo variants.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Specs and Pricing

Engine 4.0L Flat 6, Naturally Aspirated Output 500hp, 450nm torque Gearbox 7-Speed PDK ONLY 0-100km/h 3.4s Top Speed 315km/h Price in USA $141,700 (USD) Price in Germany €141,338 (Euros) Price in UK £ 108,370 (GBP) Price in Canada $166,000 (CAD)

2022 Cayman GT4 RS 1 of 14

2023 Corvette Z06 Photos

2023 Corvette Z06 1 of 5

2023 Corvette Z06 Specs and Price

Engine 5.5L LT6 V8, Naturally Aspirated, Flat Plane Crankshaft Output: 670hp and 623nm torque Redline 8,600rpm Gearbox 8-speed DCT Oil System Dry Sump Price from $97,000

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 1 of 2

The all American supercar for the masses with a price that rivals anything that wears the supercar title out there. This is the 2023 Corvette Z06 and it has the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever put in a production car.

This is the new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and it’s flagship Silverado model, Chevy’s latest addition to the off-road, factory-installed lifted trucks. It’s big, has a big V8 and will only be sold in America. It’s main competitor is the Ram 1500 and the Ford F-150 Raptor which stepped away from a V8 powertrain to a V6 eco-boost engine (although a supercharged V8 will make a comeback in the upcoming Raptor R to rival Ram’s supercharged TRX).

Below are additional photos live from the LA Auto Show 2021. Anyone knows what is happening with those two Defenders?