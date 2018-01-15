Mercedes-AMG has chosen Detroit to launch a new mid-range series of models, the new Mercedes-AMG 53-series. The new series debuts on the CLS, E-Class Coupé and E-Class Cabriolet models and, as the nomenclature suggests, bridges the gap between AMG’s pocket rocket 45-series and full bodied 63-series models.

The new models essentially jump into where the 55-series models dropped off. The 53-series focuses much more on the technologically aspects of the drivetrain though. All three models get a new, electrified, twin turbocharged 6-cylinder 3.0-litre engine with 435 hp and 520 Nm of torque. Coupled to the conventional combustion engine is an EQ Boost starter-alternator which provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque, feeding a 48 V on-board electrical system. The EQ system works to fill in the gap in performance from launch.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe and Cabrio 1 of 24

In terms of performance, the CLS 53 4MATIC+ accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and can achieve top speeds of 270 km/h while returning 8.4 l/100 km. The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupe manages the sprint 0.1 seconds faster while the convertible mirrors the CLS in terms of performance. All 53-series models will get the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission (with the usual 5 Dynamic Select options) and a variable all-wheel drive system in the form of AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

To tell the 53-series models apart, Mercedes-AMG fit a twin-blade radiator grille, a distinctive front apron, AMG-specific side sill panels, a unique rear apron with diffuser insert and round exhaust tailpipe trim in high-gloss chrome. AMG offer a spoiler lip which can be fitted in carbon fibre as an optional extra.

Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 1 of 17

As standard the CLS 53 comes with 19-inch wheels with 20-inch options available for a little extra.

Inside, the CLS shares much of its basic parts with the new CLS upon which it is based. It gets optional high-resolution displays with two 12.3-inch screens fitted under a single glass cover. The optional widescreen cockpit also includes digital dashboard displays which can be configured three different styles; “Classic”, “Sporty” and “Progressive”. A new AMG Performance steering wheel is also fitted as standard with nappa leather.

Sports seats are also standard equipment with AMG-specific seat upholstery and AMG badging, red seat belts and carbon fibre trim elements also available. Material options include ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre, nappa leather and designo. Classic black with red or grey contrasting topstitching is available alongside combinations in black/saddle brown, black/white, black/classic red, designo titian red/macchiato beige and designo titanium grey/black. The rear seat row is different for these AMG models three full-size seats. The seat backrest folds down with a 40:20:40 split.

Edition 1 models will be offered for the CLS 53 4MATIC+with Copper Art interior designs. This will give highlights in a fine copper colour, contrastic black nappa leather. These cars will also get carbon fibre trim elements and the Performance steering wheel with Edition badge. There is no word on pricing just yet although we will see the new models today at the Detroit Motor Show 2018 so stay tuned!