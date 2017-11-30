As with most cars these days, the Bentley Continental GT gets a unique launch edition specification. Named the Bentley Continental GT First Edition, it has been specially created by Bentley’s design team and features a wealth of special options.

Showcasing some of the car’s unique features, the First Edition is an option available for an undisclosed number of Continental GT’s.

The First Edition gets four unique Dual Veneers for the dashboard fascia. Tamo Ash, Liquid Amber, Dark Stained Madrona and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus combine with Grand Black, a combination which is unique to this particular edition.

2018 Bentley Continental GT First Edition 1 of 9

Mulliner Driving Specification is included with the First Edition. Its adds drilled alloy foot pedals, jewel-finish oil and filler caps, and unique, 22 inch wheels. Other items of standard equipment include the City Specification and Touring Specification. An upgraded sound system, the 1,500 watt Bang & Olufsen system or the 2,200 watt top-of-the-range Naim audio system are also available.

Inside, diamond-in-diamond quilt pattern on seats, door panels and rear quarter panels. As with most things Bentley, the quilting is finished in exquisite fashion with a unique strand of contrast stitching.

It gets the Bentley Rotating Display, a system which enables the driver to seamlessly switch between three different fascia panels. By default, the dash gets a 12.3 inch touchscreen which alternates with a classically styled instrument display or three analogue dials. When the car is switched off, the later is the default position.

Finally, Union Flag First Edition badging throughout indicates the special provenance.