If you still needed convincing of the fact that the new Porsche 911 generation is properly fast, this might just do it. Additional proof just came from the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where the new generation Porsche 911 Carrera GTS clocked in faster than the 991.1 GT3.

With a lap time of 7 minutes and 24 seconds the new Carrera GTS is one second faster than the previous generation GT3. This may appear not all that significant, but considering that Porsche’s GT models are far more track ready than the mid-range GTS models, the performance of the GTS is nothing short of impressive.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 1 of 18

The Carrera GTS has less aero, weaker brakes and less tire compared to the 500 horsepower GT3, which is powered by a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat six. It only took two turbos to level the performance of the new Carrera GTS with that of the previous generation GT3.

Customers that are interested in buying the new generation 911 GT3 have nothing to worry about though. The most recent track-oriented 911 managed to pull off a lap time of 7 minutes and 12 seconds on the Nürburgring very recently.