ABT’s second release destined for the Geneva Motor Show 2017 is the ABT Audi S4 Avant. Power improvements are the headline here, however, ABT also offer a number of cosmetic upgrades to help differentiate the ABT Audi S4 Avant from the serial version.

The ABT Audi S4 Avant gets 425 hp (71 additional hp) and 550 Nm from its 3.0 litre TFSI V6 engine. The power boost is achieved through an ECU tuning program. Performance receives a similar boost with acceleration times from 0 to 100 km/h increased from 4.9 to 4.7 seconds.

ABT Audi S4 Avant 1 of 9

Visually, the ABT Audi S4 Avant gets a few enhancements. ABT fit a front lip add-on, a radiator grill attachment, a front grille add-on and ABT fender inserts finished in either ABS plastic or carbon fibre.

ABT wheels are available for the ABT Audi S4 Avant. The choice is either 19 or 20-inch units in ABT design DR, ER-C or FR. Tyres are supplied by Dunlop or Continental in either 255/35 R19 or 255/30 R20.

Inside, ABT floor mats in black with silver ABT logo and ABT trunk mats in the same specification are available. Finally, ABT integrated LED entrance lights complete the impression.