Revozport RZE-640 for Mercedes-AMG E63

Owners are yet to take delivery of the new Mercedes-AMG E63. For die-hard fans that want something new to tide them over the Revozport RZE-640 package might be the perfect solution! Developed for the facelifted W212 E63 S, the package provides additional styling features, power and performance to what was already a very powerful package.

The W212 Mercedes-AMG E63 S was first unveiled in 2013 and followed the facelifted E-Class range. It came fitted with a Mercedes-AMG 5.5 litre V8 powertrain, fed by twin turbochargers and producing a staggering 577 hp together with 800 Nm of torque. The power helped it achieve supercar-rivalling performance figures with a 4.1 second zero to 100 km/h sprint and an electronically limited top speed.

With the 5.5 litre V8 gone from the new E63 (replaced by the new 4.0 litre V8), it comes as no surprise that there is a heavy demand for the outgoing model. RevoZport were not satisfied with a ‘normal’ Mercedes-AMG E63 S though. They made some improvements of their own.

RevoZport’s upgrades start with a performance package providing the W212 E63 S with a remapped ECU, bespoke carbon air intake system and titanium exhaust system. These modifications increase the output of the E63 S from 577hp up to 635hp. With a similar upgrade available for the normal E63 increasing power from 525hp to 603hp.

RevoZport’s RZE-640 package then moves into aerodynamics with a carbon fiber front splitter, side skirt, trunk spoiler and rear diffuser finished in exposed matt carbon fibre. The two-piece front splitter attaches to the bumper while the side skirts and the rear bumper provide improved downforce. The final part of the package is the carbon fibre rear diffuser which incorporates 3 fins to replace the original plastic cover between the 4 exhaust tips.

The package is very subtle yet adds just the right amount of aggressive looks. Combined with the matt black paintjob, it provides the perfect stop gap for those awaiting delivery of the next-generation Mercedes-AMG E63 S!