Finland is one of those special places on Earth that exhibits the power, beauty and brutality of nature. It is a harsh environment to inhabit, even if only for a few days. For half the year the thermometer mercury will not reach 0° celsius and the chilly winds have had temperatures bottom out as low as -40°C. Sounds pleasant right? I shrouded myself in the thickest, furriest coat I could find jumped on a Finnair flight to Helsinki. I emerged at the other end looking like a tanned Hagrid that had shrunk in the wash. The bitter cold bit me as I got off the comfortable A350 and climbed into a worryingly small Jet complete with plush leather seats branded with Porsche headrest covers – swanky. Destination, Kittilä in the most northern region of Finland, Lapland.

It would be fickle to say that I had drawn the short straw on being sent up here, it was a very exciting prospect and upon arrival I was frozen like a pre-christmas turkey but was taken aback by the pure white snow that continued on as far as the eye could see. Enough of nature watch, I was up here to drive some cars – Porsches from the Macan and Cayenne range to be exact. As I’m sure you can imagine, it was a remarkable experience and one that prompted me to write this list of five reasons why you NEED to drive a Porsche in Lapland on the Porsche Winter Driving Experience. You do not need to be a member of the press or even a Porsche driver to attend the event, you really can drive a Porsche in Lapland!