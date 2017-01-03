A very special McLaren 675 LT Spider has appeared for sale at a French dealership this week. The 1 of 25 McLaren 675LT Spider Carbon Series has been listed at a price of €750,000. The car in question has just 100 km on the clock and was registered during November 2016.

The McLaren 675 LT Spider Carbon Series was announced in June last year. Unfortunately for would-be owners, the production run was completely sold out, even before its public announcement. 25 customers will receive an example of the carbon fibre supercar with deliveries scheduled across the world.

McLaren 675LT Spider Carbon Series MSO 1 of 13

Unlike the McLaren P1, McLaren have confirmed that it is not possible to retro-fit all the carbon fibre components found on the Carbon Series so this is likely to be one of very few opportunities for McLaren collectors to pick up an example.

The car features 40% more carbon fibre with MSO finishing the car with naked weave, without paint. Unique carbon fibre components include a carbon fibre retractable roof and tonneau, as well as A-pillars, bonnet and rear deck. Small touches include a carbon fibre fuel filler cap.

This particular car has McLaren’s orange brake callipers with a black alcantara interior, accented orange stitching and an orange seatbelt.